109,591 Shares in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Purchased by AustralianSuper Pty Ltd

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd bought a new position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 109,591 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,277,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd owned approximately 0.06% of Diamondback Energy at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its stake in Diamondback Energy by 366.7% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 224 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. increased its stake in Diamondback Energy by 1,991.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 251 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in Diamondback Energy by 235.0% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 335 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. 92.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

Diamondback Energy Stock Performance

Shares of FANG opened at $130.79 on Wednesday. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.14 and a 12 month high of $162.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $127.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $132.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $22.68 billion, a PE ratio of 6.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 2.06.

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $7.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.66 by $0.41. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 25.12% and a net margin of 42.23%. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 64.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 26.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Diamondback Energy declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, August 1st that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and natural gas company to purchase up to 17.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Diamondback Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 16th were given a $3.05 dividend. This represents a $12.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.33%. This is an increase from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 15th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.03%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FANG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Diamondback Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Diamondback Energy from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Citigroup upped their target price on Diamondback Energy from $148.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Diamondback Energy in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $163.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Diamondback Energy from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Diamondback Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.89.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FANG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.