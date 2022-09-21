AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Has $23.20 Million Stock Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 46.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 134,981 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,931 shares during the quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $23,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. American National Bank grew its position in shares of Zoetis by 469.2% in the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in Zoetis by 430.8% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 117.4% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 713.6% in the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. 91.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zoetis Stock Performance

Zoetis stock opened at $152.94 on Wednesday. Zoetis Inc. has a 52-week low of $151.75 and a 52-week high of $249.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $168.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $173.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.77.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.02). Zoetis had a net margin of 26.14% and a return on equity of 49.03%. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. Zoetis’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ZTS shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Zoetis from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Zoetis from $208.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Zoetis in a research note on Monday, July 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zoetis currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.00.

Insider Activity at Zoetis

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 4,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $758,450.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,145,225. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 4,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $758,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,687 shares in the company, valued at $4,145,225. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 9,689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,744,020.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,153,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,501 shares of company stock valued at $2,949,073 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

