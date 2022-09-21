Everhart Financial Group Inc. Takes Position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Everhart Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CME. Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of CME Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $337,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in CME Group by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 9,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,185,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. lifted its position in CME Group by 45.2% during the fourth quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 6,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after acquiring an additional 2,174 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. lifted its position in CME Group by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 3,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $709,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. lifted its position in CME Group by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 3,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. 85.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at CME Group

In related news, insider Timothy Francis Mccourt sold 360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total transaction of $68,677.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,431 shares in the company, valued at $1,036,071.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Daniel R. Glickman sold 500 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.39, for a total value of $98,195.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,597 shares in the company, valued at $2,866,704.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy Francis Mccourt sold 360 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total transaction of $68,677.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,036,071.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,511 shares of company stock worth $2,123,186. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CME Group Trading Down 1.8 %

CME has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of CME Group from $208.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of CME Group from $216.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Raymond James cut shares of CME Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of CME Group in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $171.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of CME Group from $242.00 to $226.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CME Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $230.80.

Shares of CME Group stock opened at $187.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $199.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $211.08. CME Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $185.17 and a 1 year high of $256.94. The stock has a market cap of $67.31 billion, a PE ratio of 23.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.40.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 60.43% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current year.

CME Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.63%.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

