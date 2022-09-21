2,511 Shares in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Purchased by Everhart Financial Group Inc.

Everhart Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,511 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 5.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,825,524 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,706,419,000 after acquiring an additional 3,050,900 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,297,525 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,950,457,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066,363 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 34,213,281 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,734,671,000 after acquiring an additional 3,742,833 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,021,279 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,949,373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039,748 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 14.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 24,642,600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,474,610,000 after acquiring an additional 3,075,338 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:FIS opened at $81.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $49.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.23, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.52 and a 52-week high of $126.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $95.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.97.

Fidelity National Information Services Dividend Announcement

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 5.88%. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 136.23%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FIS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $126.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Evercore ISI raised Fidelity National Information Services from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Fidelity National Information Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Sunday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $141.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fidelity National Information Services has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.82.

Insider Transactions at Fidelity National Information Services

In other news, CEO Gary Norcross sold 39,403 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.20, for a total transaction of $3,672,359.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 846,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,907,127.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Gary Norcross sold 39,403 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.20, for a total transaction of $3,672,359.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 846,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,907,127.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James W. Woodall sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.07, for a total value of $7,205,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 131,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,853,031.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 207,240 shares of company stock worth $18,934,354. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

