Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Purchases 4,122 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 45.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 4,122 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $1,369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in Nucor by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 2,276 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Nucor by 1.2% during the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 5,641 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $839,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Nucor by 3.0% during the first quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,223 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Nucor by 0.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 11,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Nucor by 3.5% during the first quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 2,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Nucor alerts:

Nucor Trading Down 4.5 %

Nucor stock opened at $113.52 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $133.25. Nucor Co. has a 12 month low of $88.50 and a 12 month high of $187.90. The company has a market capitalization of $29.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.39.

Nucor Dividend Announcement

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The basic materials company reported $9.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.91 by $0.76. The firm had revenue of $11.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.59 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 57.78% and a net margin of 21.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 31.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Nucor’s payout ratio is currently 6.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NUE has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Nucor from $146.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Nucor from $121.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Nucor to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. UBS Group set a $120.00 price target on Nucor in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Nucor from $148.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.78.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 3,407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.17, for a total transaction of $416,233.19. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 64,087 shares in the company, valued at $7,829,508.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 3,407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.17, for a total transaction of $416,233.19. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 64,087 shares in the company, valued at $7,829,508.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total value of $708,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 76,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,778,804. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Profile

(Get Rating)

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.