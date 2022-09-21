Lake Street Financial LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Lake Street Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,606 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 215 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Airbnb by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 12,953,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,224,897,000 after purchasing an additional 3,029,742 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Airbnb by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 13,837,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,376,753,000 after purchasing an additional 2,627,359 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Airbnb by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,587,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,429,753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292,367 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Airbnb by 55.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,183,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,067,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the 1st quarter valued at about $173,967,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Airbnb

In related news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,500 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.09, for a total value of $222,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 263,703 shares in the company, valued at $23,493,300.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Airbnb news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.09, for a total transaction of $222,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 263,703 shares in the company, valued at $23,493,300.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.32, for a total value of $23,830,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,750,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $262,139,627.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 849,169 shares of company stock worth $96,762,160. 32.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Airbnb Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ABNB shares. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Airbnb from $185.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. JMP Securities lowered shares of Airbnb from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on shares of Airbnb from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Airbnb from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Airbnb from $150.00 to $95.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Airbnb presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.15.

Airbnb stock opened at $116.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $113.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.39. The company has a market capitalization of $75.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.78 and a beta of 1.14. Airbnb, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.71 and a fifty-two week high of $212.58.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.15. Airbnb had a return on equity of 26.03% and a net margin of 16.91%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Airbnb Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.



