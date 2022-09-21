Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC Has $1.69 Million Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC increased its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,151 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 578 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for approximately 1.8% of Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Claremont Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Emerson Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 550.0% during the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 104 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVIDIA Price Performance

NVDA opened at $131.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 3.11. The company has a market capitalization of $328.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $163.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $186.69. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $126.17 and a 1 year high of $346.47.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.70 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 36.83% and a net margin of 26.03%. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.25%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on NVDA shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $230.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $240.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $225.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $215.50.

About NVIDIA

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.