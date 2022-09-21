Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 737 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 87 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Finally, American National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the first quarter worth $46,000. 75.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mastercard Price Performance

MA opened at $313.27 on Wednesday. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $303.65 and a twelve month high of $399.92. The firm has a market cap of $302.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.74, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $339.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $340.79.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 143.35% and a net margin of 46.49%. The company’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.95 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.86%.

Insider Activity at Mastercard

In related news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,660,280. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on MA shares. Macquarie dropped their target price on Mastercard from $440.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Mastercard from $450.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Mastercard from $453.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Mastercard has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $414.09.

Mastercard Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

