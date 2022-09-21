Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Takes $246,000 Position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 821 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MLM. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the first quarter worth $46,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 211.1% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 140 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 93.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Martin Marietta Materials Price Performance

NYSE MLM opened at $334.57 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $345.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $346.32. The company has a market cap of $20.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.20, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 2.53. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $284.99 and a 1 year high of $446.46.

Martin Marietta Materials Increases Dividend

Martin Marietta Materials ( NYSE:MLM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The construction company reported $3.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 13.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.81 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 13.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. This is an increase from Martin Marietta Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on MLM. Exane BNP Paribas raised Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Friday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $394.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Martin Marietta Materials from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $406.00 to $384.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Martin Marietta Materials currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $411.18.

Martin Marietta Materials Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

