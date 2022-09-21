Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 5,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 5,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 74,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,769,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Secure Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 7,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shilanski & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 15,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter.
JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Price Performance
Shares of JPST opened at $50.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.16.
