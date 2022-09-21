Calton & Associates Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust (NYSE:BCAT)

Calton & Associates Inc. grew its stake in BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust (NYSE:BCAT – Get Rating) by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,426 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,882 shares during the quarter. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust were worth $313,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. 55I LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. 55I LLC now owns 16,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 1,183 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust by 8.7% during the second quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 50,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust by 30.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 17,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust by 41.7% during the first quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 18,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 5,418 shares during the last quarter.

Get BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust alerts:

BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust Stock Performance

BCAT stock opened at $14.08 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.39. BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust has a fifty-two week low of $13.87 and a fifty-two week high of $20.46.

BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust Dividend Announcement

BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.104 per share. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th.

(Get Rating)

–

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust (NYSE:BCAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.