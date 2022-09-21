Calton & Associates Inc. Has $244,000 Stock Holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Calton & Associates Inc. cut its holdings in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,410 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 374 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in OKE. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ONEOK during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in ONEOK during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in ONEOK during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in ONEOK during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Motco bought a new position in ONEOK during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. 66.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ONEOK alerts:

ONEOK Stock Performance

Shares of OKE stock opened at $59.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.68 billion, a PE ratio of 16.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.19 and a 12 month high of $75.07.

ONEOK Dividend Announcement

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.18 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 26.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. Analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.935 per share. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is 106.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of ONEOK from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of ONEOK from $81.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $71.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, US Capital Advisors reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.42.

ONEOK Profile

(Get Rating)

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.