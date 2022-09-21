Calton & Associates Inc. Trims Stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Calton & Associates Inc. reduced its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 66.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,380 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VTV. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 96.5% in the 1st quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTV stock opened at $132.63 on Wednesday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $127.16 and a 52-week high of $151.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $136.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $139.81.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

