Lake Street Financial LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Lake Street Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,665 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 352 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale comprises about 0.9% of Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $4,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of COST. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the first quarter valued at $47,000. 66.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Costco Wholesale Stock Down 1.4 %

COST opened at $499.52 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $530.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $520.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.04. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $406.51 and a one year high of $612.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $221.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.70.

Costco Wholesale Cuts Dividend

Insider Transactions at Costco Wholesale

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.35%.

In other news, VP James P. Murphy sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.20, for a total transaction of $787,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 36,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,027,996. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.60, for a total transaction of $505,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,019,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 1,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.20, for a total value of $787,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 36,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,027,996. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,449,904 in the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on COST. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale to $585.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $600.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $543.00 to $571.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Costco Wholesale from $570.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $580.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $575.28.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

See Also

