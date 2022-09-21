Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,019 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MAI Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the fourth quarter worth $227,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,422,403 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $235,143,000 after buying an additional 153,521 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 310.4% during the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 13,417 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 10,148 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp purchased a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 4th quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $791,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.03% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group Trading Down 1.3 %

WEC opened at $100.96 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $103.37 and its 200-day moving average is $101.24. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.84 and a 52-week high of $108.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.28.

WEC Energy Group Dividend Announcement

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 15.23% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The business’s revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. Analysts expect that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a $0.7275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $2.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is 67.21%.

Insider Activity

In other WEC Energy Group news, EVP William Mastoris sold 4,690 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.04, for a total value of $492,637.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $263,230.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on WEC shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $108.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays dropped their price target on WEC Energy Group from $108.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $107.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, WEC Energy Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.33.

WEC Energy Group Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Articles

