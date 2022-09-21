Calton & Associates Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Calton & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,989 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 342 shares during the quarter. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Cordasco Financial Network increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 287.5% during the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 279 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 32,694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total value of $2,517,111.06. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,910,222. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 32,694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total value of $2,517,111.06. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,910,222. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total value of $81,831.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 276,816 shares in the company, valued at $27,490,596.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 161,518 shares of company stock worth $15,378,613. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen lowered their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.30.

AMD stock opened at $75.25 on Wednesday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.60 and a 52-week high of $164.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.97.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.03). Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 15.17%. The firm had revenue of $6.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

(Get Rating)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

See Also

