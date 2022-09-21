Calton & Associates Inc. Has $404,000 Stock Position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Calton & Associates Inc. decreased its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 55.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,787 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,262 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Trading Down 1.6 %

IJH stock opened at $237.20 on Wednesday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1-year low of $218.00 and a 1-year high of $292.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $246.07 and its 200-day moving average is $248.23.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

