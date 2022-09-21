First Heartland Consultants Inc. Invests $234,000 in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hilltop Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 86.7% in the fourth quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 18,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after acquiring an additional 8,742 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 8,688.8% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 132,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,655,000 after acquiring an additional 130,506 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 14,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 2,540 shares in the last quarter. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,737,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,716,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,620,000 after acquiring an additional 469,077 shares in the last quarter.

Get Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF stock opened at $26.54 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.67. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $26.38 and a 52 week high of $36.01.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSIE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.