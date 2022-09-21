Manning & Napier Group LLC Takes $7.12 Million Position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Manning & Napier Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 101,353 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $7,117,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ross Stores by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,996 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after buying an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,490,907 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $284,664,000 after purchasing an additional 58,243 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ross Stores by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 45,405 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $5,189,000 after purchasing an additional 6,492 shares during the period. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH raised its stake in Ross Stores by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 18,022 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,059,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Ross Stores by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,427,445 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $163,130,000 after purchasing an additional 14,904 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ROST opened at $88.30 on Wednesday. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.24 and a 1 year high of $123.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $86.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $30.65 billion, a PE ratio of 20.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.00.

Ross Stores Dividend Announcement

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.08. Ross Stores had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 36.36%. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 2nd. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on ROST. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $129.00 price target on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Ross Stores from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ross Stores presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.22.

Ross Stores Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

