Diversified Trust Co Decreases Stock Holdings in Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA)

Diversified Trust Co lowered its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,290 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,359 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Rush Enterprises were worth $833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RUSHA. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Rush Enterprises by 116.8% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 63,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,067,000 after purchasing an additional 34,289 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 24.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 403,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,553,000 after purchasing an additional 79,355 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rush Enterprises in the 1st quarter worth about $384,000. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rush Enterprises in the 1st quarter worth about $802,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 52,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,693,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Rush Enterprises alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RUSHA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Rush Enterprises from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of Rush Enterprises from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th.

Rush Enterprises Trading Down 0.8 %

Rush Enterprises Increases Dividend

NASDAQ:RUSHA opened at $45.81 on Wednesday. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.37 and a 12 month high of $60.88. The firm has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.79 and its 200-day moving average is $49.88.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. This is an increase from Rush Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Rush Enterprises’s payout ratio is currently 14.24%.

Rush Enterprises Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, IC Bus, or Blue Bird.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RUSHA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Rush Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rush Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.