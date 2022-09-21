Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Holdings Raised by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,364 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $806,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 92 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Minot Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 408 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 167 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 535 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Plancorp LLC raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 2,276 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,590,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. 84.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Neil Stahl sold 23,782 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $612.61, for a total value of $14,569,091.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,795 shares in the company, valued at $32,342,744.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $581.53, for a total transaction of $639,683.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,423,575.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Neil Stahl sold 23,782 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $612.61, for a total transaction of $14,569,091.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,342,744.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,740 shares of company stock worth $35,478,694 over the last three months. Company insiders own 8.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on REGN. Barclays increased their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $735.00 to $815.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Argus lifted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $680.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Evercore ISI set a $635.00 target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $630.00 to $756.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $746.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:REGN opened at $704.22 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $619.79 and a 200-day moving average of $640.19. The company has a market capitalization of $76.77 billion, a PE ratio of 14.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 4.39 and a current ratio of 5.12. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $538.01 and a 52-week high of $754.67.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.94 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 36.17% and a net margin of 39.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $27.97 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 36.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

