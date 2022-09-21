Diversified Trust Co Sells 2,467 Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Diversified Trust Co lowered its position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) by 28.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,123 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,467 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SJM. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 2.9% in the first quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 2,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 3,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. First National Trust Co raised its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 2,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 16,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,287,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 10,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,367,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

J. M. Smucker Stock Performance

NYSE SJM opened at $139.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $14.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.59, a P/E/G ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $136.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.96. The J. M. Smucker Company has a fifty-two week low of $119.09 and a fifty-two week high of $146.74.

J. M. Smucker Increases Dividend

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.27. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 7.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This is an increase from J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is 75.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SJM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on J. M. Smucker from $117.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Citigroup boosted their price target on J. M. Smucker to $137.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Bank of America raised J. M. Smucker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $131.00 to $143.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.82.

Insider Buying and Selling at J. M. Smucker

In other J. M. Smucker news, CEO Mark T. Smucker sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.02, for a total value of $1,430,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 86,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,392,539.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Mark T. Smucker sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.02, for a total transaction of $1,430,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 86,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,392,539.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 4,543 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.83, for a total value of $639,790.69. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,282,397.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,019 shares of company stock valued at $8,995,996 in the last quarter. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

J. M. Smucker Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

See Also

