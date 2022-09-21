Diversified Trust Co Sells 1,173 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Diversified Trust Co trimmed its position in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,173 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in American Tower were worth $999,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arden Trust Co bought a new position in shares of American Tower during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,148,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 22,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,733,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in American Tower by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 51,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,282,000 after purchasing an additional 2,028 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in American Tower by 63.5% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in American Tower by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. 91.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on American Tower in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $313.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on American Tower from $282.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on American Tower from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on American Tower from $252.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised American Tower from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $245.00 to $285.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $291.29.

Insider Activity

American Tower Trading Down 3.9 %

In other news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.53, for a total transaction of $38,179.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,571 shares in the company, valued at $1,672,516.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American Tower stock opened at $237.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $110.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.13, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $262.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $253.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. American Tower Co. has a twelve month low of $220.00 and a twelve month high of $294.92.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.99. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 28.93% and a net margin of 27.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.42 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About American Tower

(Get Rating)

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

Further Reading

