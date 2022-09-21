GPM Growth Investors Inc. Acquires Shares of 115 Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

GPM Growth Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 115 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GOOG. SWS Partners acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 120.0% in the 1st quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Westchester Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $158.75 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $187.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $165.00 to $155.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Barclays set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.05.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Alphabet Trading Down 1.9 %

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.94, for a total transaction of $32,682.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,237,558.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,166.74, for a total transaction of $91,003.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,582,754.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Ann Mather sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.94, for a total transaction of $32,682.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,237,558.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 44,536 shares of company stock valued at $15,729,998 over the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of GOOG opened at $101.83 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.12 and a 12-month high of $152.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $113.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 trillion, a P/E ratio of 18.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.08.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.06). Alphabet had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 28.65%. The firm had revenue of $57.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $27.26 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Recommended Stories

