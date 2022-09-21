Diversified Trust Co Has $1.03 Million Holdings in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,695 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $1,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Trust grew its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. American Trust now owns 1,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Commerce Bank grew its position in Molina Healthcare by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Molina Healthcare by 123.5% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 76 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Molina Healthcare by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA grew its position in Molina Healthcare by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 7,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,510,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Molina Healthcare alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on MOH. Bank of America lowered Molina Healthcare from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $355.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $321.00 price target on Molina Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Molina Healthcare from $307.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $311.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on Molina Healthcare to $371.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $344.14.

Molina Healthcare Stock Performance

MOH stock opened at $337.90 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $326.58 and its 200-day moving average is $313.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $19.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.83. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $249.78 and a twelve month high of $361.25.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $4.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.34 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.69 billion. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 32.97% and a net margin of 2.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.40 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.66 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jeff D. Barlow sold 90 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.01, for a total transaction of $29,970.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 81,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,022,429.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Ronna Romney sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.04, for a total transaction of $65,408.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,445,543.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jeff D. Barlow sold 90 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.01, for a total value of $29,970.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 81,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,022,429.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 57,456 shares of company stock valued at $19,253,691. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. As of December 31, 2021, the company served the company served approximately 5.2 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 18 states.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Molina Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molina Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.