Manning & Napier Group LLC Sells 82,509 Shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Manning & Napier Group LLC reduced its stake in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 177,755 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82,509 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $6,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,738,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,837,578,000 after buying an additional 786,816 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Conagra Brands by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,420,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,457,630,000 after acquiring an additional 9,004,956 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Conagra Brands by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,556,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,801,000 after acquiring an additional 2,671,720 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,984,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,024,000 after acquiring an additional 280,003 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 10.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,716,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,616,000 after purchasing an additional 841,538 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 21,405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.40, for a total value of $757,737.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 104,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,712,008.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Emanuel Chirico acquired 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.06 per share, with a total value of $1,021,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 40,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,389,239.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 21,405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.40, for a total transaction of $757,737.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 104,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,712,008.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Conagra Brands Stock Down 0.8 %

CAG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Conagra Brands from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.67.

CAG opened at $33.98 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.91. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.06 and a fifty-two week high of $36.97.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.01. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

Conagra Brands Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 3rd were paid a $0.33 dividend. This is a positive change from Conagra Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 2nd. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.74%.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates in four segments: Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels in the United States.

Further Reading

