Manning & Napier Group LLC Purchases Shares of 67,157 Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Manning & Napier Group LLC purchased a new stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 67,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,720,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 3.8% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Peterson Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 21.5% during the first quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 1,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. BOKF NA increased its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 10,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,138,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 9.2% during the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 6,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 2.8% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 32,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,939,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.25% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Trading Down 2.8 %

Trane Technologies stock opened at $154.74 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $152.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.96. Trane Technologies plc has a 52 week low of $120.64 and a 52 week high of $204.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.01.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.06. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 25.03%. The company had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 7.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on TT. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $132.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $160.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $162.00 to $146.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.50.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, manufacturing, selling, and servicing of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport refrigeration. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

