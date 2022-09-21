Manning & Napier Group LLC Sells 22,367 Shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Manning & Napier Group LLC decreased its position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 472,916 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 22,367 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $8,866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 12.6% in the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 16,064 shares of the bank’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,794 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the second quarter worth $505,000. DnB Asset Management AS grew its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 3.3% in the second quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 231,532 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,341,000 after acquiring an additional 7,400 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire grew its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 2.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 72,849 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 9.5% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 14,723 shares of the bank’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Regions Financial from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Regions Financial from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on Regions Financial from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Regions Financial from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Regions Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.79.

Regions Financial Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE RF opened at $22.19 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Regions Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $18.01 and a 52 week high of $25.57. The company has a market capitalization of $20.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.26.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.06. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 32.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Regions Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. This is an increase from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.04%.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

Featured Stories

