Trinity Legacy Partners LLC Lowers Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Trinity Legacy Partners LLC cut its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 84.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 210 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,139 shares during the quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GOOG. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its position in Alphabet by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 405 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 4,314 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,482,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 3,414 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,879,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,531,000. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 88,313 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $255,542,000 after buying an additional 11,324 shares in the last quarter. 1.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $300.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Alphabet from $139.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $150.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Alphabet from $158.75 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Alphabet from $165.00 to $155.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.05.

Alphabet Price Performance

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $101.83 on Wednesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.12 and a 12-month high of $152.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $113.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 trillion, a PE ratio of 18.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.08.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.06). Alphabet had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 25.89%. The business had revenue of $57.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $27.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $165,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,658,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $165,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,658,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,383.32, for a total value of $47,666.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,346,575.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 44,536 shares of company stock valued at $15,729,998. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alphabet Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also

