FNY Investment Advisers LLC Acquires Shares of 300 Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 300 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 17,380 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,610,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,454 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the 1st quarter worth $494,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 22,323 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,096,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 36,216 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,438,000 after buying an additional 1,810 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CW has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Curtiss-Wright from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Curtiss-Wright from $168.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Curtiss-Wright from $167.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.40.

Curtiss-Wright Trading Down 0.7 %

Curtiss-Wright Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE CW opened at $145.11 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $143.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.32. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 1-year low of $119.23 and a 1-year high of $162.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.26 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.66%.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

See Also

