Global Trust Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 18.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,907 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hilltop Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 8,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 8,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares in the last quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 467,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,188,000 after purchasing an additional 3,142 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 9,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hilton Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 169,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,398,000 after purchasing an additional 10,458 shares in the last quarter. 71.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PEP shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $187.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $190.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $186.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.00.

PepsiCo Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP opened at $168.92 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $233.09 billion, a PE ratio of 25.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $149.48 and a twelve month high of $181.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $173.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $170.49.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 12th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $20.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.51 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 52.01%. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.28%.

Insider Activity at PepsiCo

In related news, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 1,753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.18, for a total value of $300,078.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,135,292.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 3,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total value of $600,191.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 50,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,842,376.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 1,753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.18, for a total transaction of $300,078.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,135,292.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Stories

