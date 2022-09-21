My Legacy Advisors LLC Purchases 1,228 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

My Legacy Advisors LLC raised its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 19.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,517 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,228 shares during the period. My Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PEP. Hilltop Holdings Inc. boosted its position in PepsiCo by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 8,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 8,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares during the last quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 467,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,188,000 after purchasing an additional 3,142 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 9,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hilton Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 169,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,398,000 after purchasing an additional 10,458 shares during the last quarter. 71.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at PepsiCo

In related news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 3,433 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total transaction of $600,191.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 50,577 shares in the company, valued at $8,842,376.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 1,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.18, for a total transaction of $300,078.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,892 shares in the company, valued at $12,135,292.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 3,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total value of $600,191.39. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 50,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,842,376.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PepsiCo Stock Performance

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reduced their price target on PepsiCo from $187.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on PepsiCo from $186.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.00.

PEP opened at $168.92 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $173.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $170.49. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $149.48 and a 1 year high of $181.07. The company has a market capitalization of $233.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 12th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $20.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.51 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 52.01% and a net margin of 11.28%. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.72 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.28%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

