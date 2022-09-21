Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC Lowers Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,351 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 443 shares during the period. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 126.3% during the first quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 181 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 96.2% in the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 206 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 74.1% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 94.7% in the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 220 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Walt Disney Stock Down 1.5 %

DIS opened at $107.57 on Wednesday. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $90.23 and a fifty-two week high of $182.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $109.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.47. The company has a market capitalization of $196.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.20.

Insider Activity

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The entertainment giant reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.10. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 7.20%. The company had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total value of $357,090.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,407,114.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $170.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $211.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.48.

About Walt Disney

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.