Heartland Bank & Trust Co Lowers Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Heartland Bank & Trust Co lessened its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,748 shares of the company’s stock after selling 94 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo accounts for about 1.1% of Heartland Bank & Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Heartland Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cypress Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 2.3% in the first quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.9% in the first quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 6,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.7% in the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 8,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.5% in the first quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Titleist Asset Management LTD. boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 2.9% in the first quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. now owns 2,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $186.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $187.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.00.

Insider Activity

PepsiCo Stock Performance

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 1,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.18, for a total value of $300,078.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,135,292.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other PepsiCo news, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 1,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.18, for a total value of $300,078.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,135,292.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 3,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total transaction of $600,191.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,577 shares in the company, valued at $8,842,376.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PepsiCo stock opened at $168.92 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $173.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $170.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $233.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.44, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.55. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $149.48 and a 12 month high of $181.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 12th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $20.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.51 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 52.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.72 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 69.28%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Articles

