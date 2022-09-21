AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc Buys 259,003 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc raised its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 129.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 458,416 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 259,003 shares during the period. PepsiCo makes up about 1.4% of AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $76,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. 71.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PepsiCo Price Performance

PEP stock opened at $168.92 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $173.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $170.49. The company has a market capitalization of $233.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.44, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.55. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $149.48 and a 52-week high of $181.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.83.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 12th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $20.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.51 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 52.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.28%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $186.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $187.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 1,753 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.18, for a total transaction of $300,078.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,135,292.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other PepsiCo news, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 1,753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.18, for a total value of $300,078.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,892 shares in the company, valued at $12,135,292.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 3,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total transaction of $600,191.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 50,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,842,376.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About PepsiCo

(Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

