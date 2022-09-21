Rothschild Investment Corp IL Takes $269,000 Position in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL purchased a new stake in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 3,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BOOT. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in Boot Barn during the first quarter worth approximately $76,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Boot Barn during the first quarter worth approximately $121,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Boot Barn during the first quarter worth approximately $136,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Boot Barn by 161.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the period. Finally, Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in Boot Barn in the first quarter worth approximately $203,000.

Get Boot Barn alerts:

Boot Barn Stock Down 1.5 %

BOOT stock opened at $64.15 on Wednesday. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.51 and a twelve month high of $134.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $68.02 and its 200-day moving average is $79.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 10.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 2.49.

Insider Activity

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other Boot Barn news, Director Peter Starrett purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $70.88 per share, for a total transaction of $283,520.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 14,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,048,953.12. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Boot Barn news, CFO James M. Watkins purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $60.83 per share, for a total transaction of $152,075.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 8,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $508,112.99. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Peter Starrett bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $70.88 per share, with a total value of $283,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,048,953.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on BOOT shares. Craig Hallum cut their price target on Boot Barn from $145.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup cut their price target on Boot Barn from $132.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group cut their price target on Boot Barn from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com lowered Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Boot Barn from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.90.

About Boot Barn

(Get Rating)

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Boot Barn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boot Barn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.