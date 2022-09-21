Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC Sells 5,584 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 52.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,157 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,584 shares during the period. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,098 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,990,000 after buying an additional 2,863 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 66,192 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,050,000 after buying an additional 9,128 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 6,048 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 93,487 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,720,000 after buying an additional 977 shares during the period. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at about $289,000. 56.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on XOM. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Evercore ISI raised shares of Exxon Mobil from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $109.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.69.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben acquired 960,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $88.51 per share, with a total value of $84,969,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,137,000 shares in the company, valued at $100,635,870. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben acquired 960,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $88.51 per share, with a total value of $84,969,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,137,000 shares in the company, valued at $100,635,870. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total transaction of $236,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,863 shares in the company, valued at $2,635,839.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $92.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $385.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.74. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $53.25 and a fifty-two week high of $105.57.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $4.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.74 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $115.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.67 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 23.82%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 12.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.51%.

About Exxon Mobil

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.