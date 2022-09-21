Arden Trust Co Lowers Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Arden Trust Co lessened its stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 36.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,265 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 9,845 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KMI. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 161,067 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,554,000 after buying an additional 4,977 shares during the period. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,188,024 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $256,742,000 after buying an additional 532,527 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 95,736 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,518,000 after buying an additional 12,789 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 653,353 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $10,361,000 after buying an additional 12,064 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kinder Morgan

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $54,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $516,942. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $54,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $516,942. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.17, for a total value of $28,755.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $521,788.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Kinder Morgan Stock Down 0.8 %

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on KMI shares. UBS Group upped their target price on Kinder Morgan to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Kinder Morgan from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. US Capital Advisors reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

NYSE KMI opened at $17.90 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.32. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a one year low of $15.01 and a one year high of $20.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $40.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.73, a P/E/G ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.92.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.27. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 13.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 63.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is currently 103.74%.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

