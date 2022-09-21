3,807 Shares in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Bought by Arden Trust Co

Arden Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $365,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AEP. American Research & Management Co. increased its position in American Electric Power by 100.0% during the first quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its position in American Electric Power by 1,288.9% during the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in American Electric Power during the first quarter worth $27,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in American Electric Power during the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in American Electric Power during the first quarter worth $30,000. 74.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $94.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on American Electric Power from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on American Electric Power to $107.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:AEP opened at $99.76 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $51.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $100.22 and its 200-day moving average is $98.94. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.22 and a 52-week high of $105.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.75.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.01. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 14.39%. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.30%.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

