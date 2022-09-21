Rothschild Investment Corp IL Buys New Shares in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL acquired a new position in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 3,486 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Owens Corning by 1.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,691,335 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,069,756,000 after buying an additional 131,860 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Owens Corning by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,890,796 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $442,617,000 after buying an additional 413,742 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Owens Corning by 4.9% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,830,578 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $359,002,000 after purchasing an additional 177,351 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Owens Corning by 1.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,110,909 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $284,346,000 after purchasing an additional 59,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Owens Corning by 3.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,242,751 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $205,226,000 after purchasing an additional 84,048 shares in the last quarter. 93.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Owens Corning alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $137.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Bank of America cut shares of Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $119.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $103.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.92.

Owens Corning Stock Down 2.0 %

OC stock opened at $80.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Owens Corning has a 1-year low of $72.97 and a 1-year high of $101.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $85.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.43. The firm has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.18, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.53.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $3.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.52. Owens Corning had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 26.22%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Owens Corning will post 12.49 EPS for the current year.

Owens Corning Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is 12.44%.

Insider Transactions at Owens Corning

In other news, CEO Brian Chambers sold 7,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.80, for a total transaction of $614,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 183,384 shares in the company, valued at $14,817,427.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Brian Chambers sold 7,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.80, for a total transaction of $614,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 183,384 shares in the company, valued at $14,817,427.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kelly Schmidt sold 1,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.93, for a total transaction of $178,344.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,386,580.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 12,641 shares of company stock worth $1,050,536. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Owens Corning manufactures and markets insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Owens Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.