Rothschild Investment Corp IL Grows Stock Position in Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its position in Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,150 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Sensient Technologies were worth $254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Winder Investment Pte Ltd grew its position in shares of Sensient Technologies by 3.2% in the first quarter. Winder Investment Pte Ltd now owns 5,219,035 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $438,138,000 after purchasing an additional 160,299 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Sensient Technologies by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,795,260 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $402,561,000 after purchasing an additional 13,571 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Sensient Technologies by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,568,915 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $383,560,000 after purchasing an additional 17,091 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Sensient Technologies by 1.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,344,205 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $112,846,000 after purchasing an additional 19,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Sensient Technologies by 21.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 768,621 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $64,526,000 after purchasing an additional 135,641 shares in the last quarter. 88.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sensient Technologies alerts:

Sensient Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SXT opened at $74.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 22.88 and a beta of 0.88. Sensient Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $72.75 and a fifty-two week high of $106.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 3.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $82.18 and a 200-day moving average of $82.05.

Sensient Technologies Announces Dividend

Sensient Technologies ( NYSE:SXT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.03. Sensient Technologies had a return on equity of 14.96% and a net margin of 9.69%. The company had revenue of $371.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $358.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. Sensient Technologies’s payout ratio is 50.46%.

About Sensient Technologies

(Get Rating)

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and other specialty ingredients in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Flavors & Extracts Group, Color Group, and Asia Pacific Group.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sensient Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensient Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.