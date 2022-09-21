Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Sold by Rothschild Investment Corp IL

Rothschild Investment Corp IL lowered its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 89.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,485 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 22,108 shares during the quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMAT. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth $1,146,885,000. Capital World Investors raised its position in Applied Materials by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 33,850,576 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $4,461,584,000 after buying an additional 5,980,777 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 23,268,369 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,661,525,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Egerton Capital UK LLP purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 1st quarter valued at about $263,732,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials stock opened at $88.12 on Wednesday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.67 and a 12-month high of $167.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $99.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.15. Applied Materials had a net margin of 26.42% and a return on equity of 56.68%. The company had revenue of $6.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.90%.

In related news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.30, for a total value of $1,294,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 93,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,040,484.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $158.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 19th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 19th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $197.00 to $184.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.38.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

