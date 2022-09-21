Rothschild Investment Corp IL Sells 541 Shares of Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL lessened its holdings in shares of Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 541 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Roche were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Roche during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,185,000. Farmer Steven Patrick bought a new position in shares of Roche during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $514,000. Park National Corp OH grew its holdings in shares of Roche by 22.9% in the second quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 166,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,912,000 after purchasing an additional 30,919 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Roche by 21.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 40,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,998,000 after purchasing an additional 7,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC raised its stake in Roche by 101.3% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 34,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after purchasing an additional 17,188 shares in the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RHHBY opened at $41.10 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.93. Roche Holding AG has a 52 week low of $37.88 and a 52 week high of $53.86.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Roche from CHF 350 to CHF 325 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Roche from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Roche from $58.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Roche from CHF 370 to CHF 300 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Roche from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Roche currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.14.

Roche Holding AG engages in the pharmaceuticals and diagnostics businesses in Switzerland, Germany, the United States, Austria, Netherlands, the United Kingdom, France, Belgium, and internationally. The company offers pharmaceutical products for treating oncology, neuroscience, infectious, immunology, cardiovascular and metabolism, ophthalmology, and respiratory, as well as anemia, cancer, dermatology, hemophilia, inflammatory and autoimmune, neurological, and transplantation.

