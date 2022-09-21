Rothschild Investment Corp IL Purchases 2,642 Shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its position in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,792 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,642 shares during the quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kwmg LLC grew its stake in Franklin Resources by 8.6% in the second quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 138,151 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $3,220,000 after purchasing an additional 10,960 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC grew its stake in Franklin Resources by 56.8% in the second quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 33,170 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 12,020 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its position in Franklin Resources by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,156,829 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $26,966,000 after acquiring an additional 72,321 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in Franklin Resources by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 230,475 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $5,372,000 after acquiring an additional 27,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Franklin Resources by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 40,227 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $937,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.57% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Franklin Resources Inc acquired 56,123 shares of Franklin Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.32 per share, for a total transaction of $242,451.36. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 271,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,171,255.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Franklin Resources news, CEO Jennifer M. Johnson sold 55,201 shares of Franklin Resources stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.75, for a total transaction of $1,587,028.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,870,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,764,455. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Franklin Resources Inc acquired 56,123 shares of Franklin Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.32 per share, with a total value of $242,451.36. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 271,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,171,255.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 5,918,765 shares of company stock worth $59,410,170 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Resources Stock Performance

Shares of BEN stock opened at $24.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.39 and a 200 day moving average of $26.08. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.61 and a 1 year high of $38.27.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The closed-end fund reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 17.37% and a net margin of 20.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Franklin Resources Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.73%. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.52%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on BEN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. UBS Group increased their target price on Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Franklin Resources in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set a “sell” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Franklin Resources from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.25.

Franklin Resources Profile

(Get Rating)

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

