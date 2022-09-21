Exane Derivatives Has $149,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Exane Derivatives boosted its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) by 55.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the quarter. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 121.1% in the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Integrity Financial Corp WA acquired a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Rinkey Investments acquired a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. 60.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:IBB opened at $120.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.47. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 12 month low of $104.29 and a 12 month high of $174.45.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

