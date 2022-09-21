Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) is Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. reduced its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,916 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up about 1.9% of Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $4,709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Visa in the first quarter worth $32,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Visa in the first quarter worth $35,000. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 1,400.0% in the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 180 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. 81.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

V has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna cut their price target on Visa from $290.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group raised their price target on Visa from $292.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Visa from $239.00 to $204.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Wolfe Research cut their price target on Visa from $285.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Visa from $280.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $257.64.

Visa Trading Down 0.5 %

Visa Announces Dividend

Shares of V stock opened at $192.07 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $207.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $207.27. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $185.91 and a 12-month high of $236.96. The firm has a market cap of $363.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.90.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.12%.

Insider Transactions at Visa

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total value of $1,908,990.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 156,887 shares in the company, valued at $33,277,301.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Visa Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Featured Stories

