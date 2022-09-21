Exane Derivatives Trims Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Exane Derivatives lessened its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,857 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,876 shares during the quarter. Chevron comprises 1.2% of Exane Derivatives’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in Chevron were worth $2,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.7% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 11,622 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in shares of Chevron by 4.6% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 5,960 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $863,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. IAM Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 45.9% in the second quarter. IAM Advisory LLC now owns 6,931 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after buying an additional 2,179 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 3.1% in the second quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 6,457 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $935,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Minot Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 14.9% in the second quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,278 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,370,000 after buying an additional 3,020 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.11, for a total value of $3,557,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7 shares in the company, valued at $1,106.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.11, for a total value of $3,557,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7 shares in the company, valued at $1,106.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 11,432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.45, for a total transaction of $1,845,696.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $574,762. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 141,732 shares of company stock worth $23,024,499. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chevron Price Performance

CVX opened at $156.28 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $94.03 and a 52-week high of $182.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $154.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $160.43. The company has a market cap of $307.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.15.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $1.16. Chevron had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 19.73%. The company had revenue of $68.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 18.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CVX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. HSBC raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $183.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $189.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $202.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Chevron has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.20.

About Chevron

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

See Also

