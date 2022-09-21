Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. Acquires 76 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,622 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Chevron comprises approximately 0.7% of Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in shares of Chevron by 4.6% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 5,960 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. IAM Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron by 45.9% during the second quarter. IAM Advisory LLC now owns 6,931 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 2,179 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron by 3.1% during the second quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 6,457 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $935,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron by 14.9% during the second quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,278 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,370,000 after purchasing an additional 3,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron by 2.6% during the second quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 15,909 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,303,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. 69.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Chevron

In other news, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total transaction of $13,990,053.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.11, for a total transaction of $3,557,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,106.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total transaction of $13,990,053.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 141,732 shares of company stock valued at $23,024,499 in the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chevron Price Performance

NYSE:CVX opened at $156.28 on Wednesday. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $94.03 and a one year high of $182.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $307.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.43, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $154.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.43.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $1.16. Chevron had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 19.73%. The business had revenue of $68.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 18.37 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 37.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CVX shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Chevron from $187.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Cowen upped their price target on Chevron from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $183.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $202.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $172.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.20.

About Chevron

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

