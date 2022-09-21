Minot Wealth Management LLC Sells 283 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Minot Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 25,782 shares of the company’s stock after selling 283 shares during the quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $3,707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northcape Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 95.2% in the 1st quarter. Northcape Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,696,000 after acquiring an additional 11,800 shares in the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 1,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 624.7% during the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 131,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,163,000 after buying an additional 113,745 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,093,000 after buying an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nvest Financial LLC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter valued at about $432,000. 63.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Mary Theresa Grabowski sold 10,397 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total value of $1,517,962.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $635,538. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 907 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.33, for a total transaction of $135,442.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $933,760.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mary Theresa Grabowski sold 10,397 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total value of $1,517,962.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $635,538. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 289,321 shares of company stock valued at $42,559,426. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Procter & Gamble Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of PG opened at $137.50 on Wednesday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $129.50 and a 52 week high of $165.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $328.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.67, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $143.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $147.46.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $19.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.41 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.67% and a net margin of 18.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd were issued a $0.913 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 62.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Barclays dropped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. UBS Group dropped their price target on Procter & Gamble to $153.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $170.00 price target on Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.93.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.