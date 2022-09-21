West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) Stake Raised by Canandaigua National Corp

Canandaigua National Corp lifted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) by 17.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 928 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the quarter. Canandaigua National Corp’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services in the first quarter worth approximately $4,412,000. National Asset Management Inc. grew its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 11.9% in the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,269 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $933,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 7.5% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,124 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,283,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.1% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 9,904 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,068,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Silji Abraham sold 5,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.93, for a total value of $1,848,279.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,100,919.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

West Pharmaceutical Services stock opened at $263.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 3.13. The firm has a market cap of $19.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.18. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $261.31 and a 1 year high of $475.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $311.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $329.79.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $771.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.25 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 23.41% and a return on equity of 29.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.46 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 9.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

